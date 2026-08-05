Bump On A Log: Commissioners Look For Ways To Solve The Issue Of Woody Debris In Lake Chelan

Recreationists on Lake Chelan have been dealing with an unexpected visitor to its waters this summer.

Since the outset of the tourist season in the resort town of around 4,500 full-time residents, locals and vacationers alike have been reporting large jams of small logs and other woody debris all around the edges of the lake.

Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins says the damming detritus is the result of several recent natural disasters.

"It's a really difficult situation that's been brought on in part by the Pioneer Fire of a couple years ago and the landslides that were caused by those heavy rains we had last December."

Lake Chelan is largest naturally-formed body of water in mainland Washington State, with a surface area of roughly 5,200 square miles, and there's been no shortage of the woody debris at any of its many corners this summer.

Hawkins says the organic refuse is creating a wealth of problems for a variety of people using the lake, from boaters to swimmers and everyone in-between, but answers about what can be done to remedy the situation have been hard to come by thus far.

"It's been unclear when we've communicated with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or the Department of Natural Resources about what we can do for the removal of all this debris. We can't get any clarity on whether it's considered habitat or hazard."

As a result of the confusion, Hawkins says Chelan County has applied for a grant from the Washington Emergency Management Division in the hopes of eventually getting some answers.

"We're getting some good feedback already and are hoping to have some more information we can share with everyone soon. But we're still trying to figure out what we could do to maybe start a pilot project or ultimately a sustained effort to clear the lake of this debris, because I don't think the issue is going to subside at any point in the years ahead."

Hawkins says commissioners and other stakeholders already have some ideas about what might be done to resolve the problem, including regular sweeps of the lake to remove the debris or catching it up-lake before it can drift into areas where more recreation is regularly occurring.

He adds that everyone on lake needs to be aware that the debris can create a hazard during their chosen activities.

"People really need to be aware of it. Fishermen, paddleboarders, people on jet skis, people on boats, swimmers, and everyone else on the lake shouldn't just ignore it. Lake Chelan is a very exciting place to be but people need to be cautious. Some of it can be difficult to see, so people on watercraft should be especially vigilant."

Hawkins says as much as he and the commissioners would love to find a solution for lake users, it's unlikely that anything can be done to rectify the issue before the end of the year.