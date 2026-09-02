One Killed, Five Injured In Deadly Crash On US Hwy 2/97 Near Cashmere
One person is dead and five others have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:20 p.m. on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 about four miles west of Cashmere, when a jeep driven by 74-year-old Patrick S. Marshall of Wenatchee rear-ended an SUV driven by 53-year-old Pablo Roman-Moralez of Terra Bella, Calif.
The State Patrol says Roman-Moralez was stopped to make a left-hand turn off the highway when his vehicle was struck, and the impact forced Marshall's vehicle to roll into the opposite lanes of the highway where it collided with a pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Robert S. Driscoll of Leavenworth.
One of the four passengers in Roman-Moralez's vehicle, 27-year-old Alejo A. Garcia of Mexico City, Mexico, was killed in the crash, while the remaining three, Roman-Moralez and Marshall were all injured and transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck, but possible charges against Marshall are being investigated.
The incident snarled traffic on the highway for roughly five hours.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby