One Dead After Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Brewster

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about eight miles north of Brewster, when a pickup truck lost control, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Tonasket, sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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His name is being withheld by the State Patrol pending the completion of next-of-kin notifications.

Troopers say it's not yet known if intoxicants were a factor in the crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for hours and remains under investigation.