Keller Ferry Out Of Service Indefinitely Due To Mechanical Issue, SR-21 Drivers Require Detour

Travelers planning to use the marine portion of State Route 21 (SR-21) in Eastern Washington are being forced to take a lengthy detour until further notice.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the alternative route(s) is necessary due to the Keller Ferry (M/V Sanpoil) being out of service indefinitely.

The ferry spans a 1.3-mile section of the highway over Franklin D. Rooselvelt Lake between the unincorporated community of Clark in Lincoln County and the southern edge of the Colville Indian Reservation in Ferry County.

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Officials with the DOT say the ferry is being temporarily decommissioned due to a mechanical issue which will be assessed and repaired once identified.

In the interim, motorists are being advised to utilize one of several available detours to access areas to which the ferry typically provides a more direct link, including State Routes 25, 155, and 174.

The DOT says drivers should plan for at least an hour to two hours or more of additional travel time when using these alternatives.

There is currently no estimated timeframe for how long the ferry will be out of service or when SR-21 will be completely re-opened.