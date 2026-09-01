Driver Injured After Crashing Into South Wenatchee Utility Pole

A driver in Wenatchee sustained injuries on Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle accident on the south end of town.

The Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Wenatchee Avenue and Ferry Street, when the driver's vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

The driver, whose name, gender, and age were not provided by police officials, was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

The Police Department says the crash caused significant damage to the pole, but no power outages were known to have been caused and all traffic and pedestrian signals near the crash site were functioning properly.

The wreck forced the closure of the Ferry Street off-ramp from State Route 285 over the Sen. George Sellar Bridge for roughly 45 minutes.

Police officials could not say if intoxicants played a role in the incident, which remains under investigation.