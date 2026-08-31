Five Killed In Deadly Head-On Collision On US 2/97 South Of Orondo

Five Killed In Deadly Head-On Collision On US 2/97 South Of Orondo

Photo Credit | Unsplash

Five people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 about three miles south of Orondo, when a westbound sedan crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan head on.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver of the westbound sedan and all three of their passengers were killed in the collision, as well as the driver and lone occupant of the eastbound sedan, a 77-year-old Omak man.

The State Patrol has yet to release the names or any additional identifying information of the five people who were killed.

Troopers say intoxicants do appear to have contributed to the fatal crash, which blocked traffic on the highway until early this morning.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: fatality collision, news, orondo
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ