Five Killed In Deadly Head-On Collision On US 2/97 South Of Orondo

Five people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 about three miles south of Orondo, when a westbound sedan crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan head on.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the westbound sedan and all three of their passengers were killed in the collision, as well as the driver and lone occupant of the eastbound sedan, a 77-year-old Omak man.

The State Patrol has yet to release the names or any additional identifying information of the five people who were killed.

Troopers say intoxicants do appear to have contributed to the fatal crash, which blocked traffic on the highway until early this morning.