Fire Contractor Criminally Cited For Allegedly Accessing Outbuildings On Private Property During Sinlahekin Fire

A fire contractor is in hot water with the law after allegedly trespassing in areas that have been impacted by the Sinlahekin Fire in Okanogan County.

On Monday, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says it received reports about the contractor accessing outbuildings on private property and then posting those actions on social media.

Deputies reportedly responded to the location and located the contractor, who was issued a criminal citation.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's officials say it was also learned the contractor was in the process of being demobilized and removed an incident camp by California Fire Incident Management Team 4, who is currently in charge of firefighting operations for the Sinlahekin Fire.

The Sheriff's Office says the contractor was physically escorted from the camp by law enforcement officials at around midnight on Tuesday.

In a news release, Sheriff's officials said they have a no tolerance policy for any actions which are "not consistent with firefighting efforts."