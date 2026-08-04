Moses Lake Police Arrest Man For Possessing Gun Registered To Dead Person

Moses Lake Police Arrest Man For Possessing Gun Registered To Dead Person

photo credit: Facebook

A man in facing charges in Grant County after police say he was found in possession of a gun that is registered to a dead person.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 47-year-old Jeremiah Warner was arrested on the night of July 31, after he was observed pushing a motorbike along South Frontage Road, near to a business where a burglary had just been reported.

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Warner denied being involved in the burglary and officers found no evidence to connect him to the crime. However, he was found in possession of a loaded firearm, which as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be carrying.

Investigators say a records search of the weapon found that it is still registered to a former owner who is now deceased.

In light of the discovery, Warner was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

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Filed Under: moses lake, news, unlawful possession of a firearm.
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