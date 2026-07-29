Body Pulled From Columbia River Near Rock Island Dam I.D.’d As 66-Year-Old Wenatchee Man

Authorities have identified the remains of a man who was found in the Columbia River in Chelan County earlier this month.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the body of 66-year-old Barry Dechenne of Wenatchee was pulled from the river near Rock Island Dam on the evening of July 20.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving reports that a citizen had discovered the remains, which were recovered from the water with the assistance of a Sheriff's Office marine unit.

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Chelan County Coroner Earl Crowe says Dechenne's exact cause and manner of death are not yet known and still being investigated.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody tells KPQ News its also unclear if any foul play is connected to Dechenne's death, since the state of his remains did not offer any immediate clues as to how he might have died.

Moody added that, at some point prior to the discovery of his body, a family member reported Dechenne as missing to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.