Search For Man Believed To Have Drowned In Banks Lake Enters Second Week

Search For Man Believed To Have Drowned In Banks Lake Enters Second Week

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Authorities in Grant County are continuing their search for a man who is believed to have drowned in Banks Lake last week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the man in his 30s was boating with a group of three friends near Northrup Point a few miles south of Electric City last Thursday (July 30) when he reportedly jumped into the water and failed to surface.

Sheriff's officials say the incident happened about 1,500 feet from shore in approximately 150 feet of water.

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Over the past week, deputies have conducted daily searches of the lake in an effort to recover the man's body, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

Gusty winds and waves as high as three feet have reportedly made their efforts challenging.

On Monday (Aug. 3), an underwater camera was used in the search, while on Wednesday (Aug. 5), a submersible robot from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office was deployed to help in locating the man.

The Sheriff's Office says the search will continue in the days ahead.

Eight Water Safety Tips to Keep You Afloat This Summer

Beach and pool days have arrived on the SouthCoast, and it's always important to know how to keep yourself, and your family, safe while spending time around water. This summer, keep these water safety tips in mind, courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.

Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen

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