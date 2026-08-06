Fire Severely Damages Job Corps Building In Moses Lake

A building used to provide job training for young people in Grant County has heavy damage following a Wednesday evening fire.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze erupted at around 5:30 p.m. inside the Columbia Basin Job Corps offices in the 6700 block of 24th Avenue Northeast in Moses Lake.

Firefighters with Grant County Fire District No. 5 and the Moses Lake Fire Department arrived on scene to discover flames and smoke emanating from an area of the structure that was difficult to access.

A short time later, the flames breached the roof of the building, forcing fire crews to maintain a defensive posture around its exterior perimeter.

Eventually, firefighters managed to douse the flames with enough water to put them fully out, which was accomplished sometime after 9 p.m.

Officials say the fire occurred in a part of the Job Corps building that serves as a dormitory for student housing.

All students and staff members were able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries reported.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, tells KPQ News the structure sustained significant damage and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.