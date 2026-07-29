Four Killed, Five Injured When Semi-Truck Collides With Car South Of Ephrata

Four people are dead and five others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck in Grant County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the junction of Dodson Road South and Frenchman Hills Road West about 25 miles south of Ephrata when the southbound semi-truck struck the side of a sedan that was attempting to cross the intersection.

Four occupants in the sedan sustained traumatic injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene, while a fifth was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment of critical injuries.

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All four occupants of the semi, two adults and two children, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the occupants of the sedan were all from the Tacoma area, and it's believed the driver caused the fatal accident by failing to stop or yield the right of way at the intersection.

Foreman added that next-of-kin notifications were being completed this morning and the names of the deceased will soon be released, perhaps as early as later today.

At this time there is reportedly no indication that intoxicants or excessive speed on the part of the semi were contributing factors in the collision, but Sheriff's officials say the incident remains under investigation.