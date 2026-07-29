Oregon Woman Wanted For Murdering Her Husband Arrested Near Lake Wenatchee

An Oregon woman wanted for allegedly murdering her husband has been apprehended in Chelan County.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief of Patrol Seth Buhler tells KPQ News that 56-year-old Shelly Rae Peca was arrested Monday after being located by deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Rainy Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6700) about 10 miles west of Lake Wenatchee.

Police say Peca had been on the run for 10 days after killing her husband, 59-year-old Walter Peca, at the couple's residence in Keizer, Ore.

In the hours after discovering Walter Peca's body, the search for Shelly Peca immediately focused on North Central Washington when her cell phone was pinged and her vehicle was captured on video surveillance cameras in the Chelan and Brewster areas.

Buhler says the Chelan County Sheriff's Office was not directly invovled in locating Shelly Peca, who was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service for extradition back to Oregon where she'll face charges of second-degree murder.