Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad Disposal Mission Causes Explosions & Public Concern North Of Moses Lake

Residents in the Moses Lake area are resting easier after learning the innocuous cause of numerous explosions on Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it received numerous calls from residents at around 11:15 a.m. who were reporting loud booms coming from the McConihe Flats vicinity.

Sheriff's officials say the explosions were created by a crew with the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad who were disposing of old, unstable industrial chemicals.

The Sheriff's Office says the chemicals were disposed of through detonation at a Grant County-owned gravel pit that is far removed from any homes or other important infrastructure.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The Sheriff's Office says they have no further details to share regarding the disposal operation but residents have nothing to worry about.