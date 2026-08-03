Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Missing East Wenatchee Woman Last Seen Near Pybus Market

Authorities in East Wenatchee are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who's been missing since late last week.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says 47-year-old Ryan C. Miller was reported missing on July 31 and has not been seen in person since the previous morning.

Miller is a resident at an assisted living facility in the 400 block of Baker Street in East Wenatchee, where investigators say she was seen at around 9 a.m. on July 30 before reportedly boarding a Link Transit bus in the 400 block of Eastmont Avenue at 10:07 a.m.

At 10:32 a.m., Miller was captured on surveillance video near Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee, where she was also seen on security cameras walking in the direction of the Orondo Street Boat Launch at around 10:37 a.m.

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Police say Miller might have been intentionally seeking to enter the waters of the Columbia River at this location, but a sweep of the river in this area using a sonar scanning watercraft on Aug. 2 yielded no discovery of her body.

Subsequent searches of the shoreline using a Chelan County Sheriff's Office drone were also unsuccessful in locating Miller, who is still being considered missing by police.

Miller is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 235 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a yellow shirt, blue denim capris, and black sandals, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller or who thinks they might have seen her since the morning of July 30 is being asked to contact the East Wenatchee Police Department via RiverCom Dispatch by calling 509-663-9911.