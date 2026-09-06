East Wenatchee Councilmember Shayne Magdoff resigned this week, citing health reasons. Magdoff was appointed to her council seat in 2018 and was unopposed for election in 2023.

Shayne said, “Serving this community has been one of the great honors of my life," in a social media post by the city.

Magdoff has also contributed to community organizations, including Our Valley Our Future, the Columbia River Homeless Housing Task Force, NCW Equity Alliance, the Housing Authority, and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Magdoff's term ends in December of next year, and the East Wenatchee City Council will appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Magdoff's unexpired term.

The city announced that any eligible residents can apply for consideration and interview at a date yet to be determined.

Magdoff's resignation for health issues was the second office holder to resign recently. Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis cited health reasons last week behind his decision to leave office, effective September 30th

Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis Image: Douglas County, WA Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis Image: Douglas County, WA