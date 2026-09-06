A new fire has been reported several miles from Rock Island, WA, in Douglas County.

The Sutherland Fire was burning brush near Road 10 SW and Road N SW, about 10 miles northeast of Rock Island, and approximately 5 miles northwest of Palisades in Douglas County.

Map showing Sutherland Fire proximity to Palisades, WA. Image: WILD-CAD Map showing Sutherland Fire proximity to Palisades, WA. Image: WILD-CAD

Few details are available, but the brushfire was reported about 3:45pm on Saturday and had reached 130 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the latest report from WILD-CAD and the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center (CWICC)

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The fire may have started during a round of lightning strikes in Chelan and Douglas County on Saturday afternoon.

This post will be updated