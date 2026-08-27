A meeting to explore opportunities for industrial symbiosis projects in North Central Washington will be hosted by Our Valley, Our Future (OVOF) next month at Wenatchee Valley College.

Industrial symbiosis started in Denmark about 50 years ago as a ground-breaking approach to infrastructure and economic development. The concept involves using a facility’s waste, such as energy, water, or other materials, and using it as a valuable resource by other businesses and entities.

The goal of these symbiotic relationships can strengthen the local economy, reduce waste, and enhance environmental outcomes by doing more with existing resources.

The Industrial Symbiosis Summit will include presentations and panel discussions about industrial symbiosis projects and opportunities in Chelan and Douglas counties.

A panel featuring some of the region’s leading practitioners and innovators will discuss ways that industrial symbiosis creates economic value and eliminates environmental harm and why the Wenatchee Valley is in a prime position to benefit from industrial symbiosis.

The Wenatchee Valley Industrial Symbiosis Initiative was chosen as one of seven in the state to receive technical assistance to develop an industrial symbiosis park. The Wenatchee group involves about 30 organizations, facilitated by OVOF, through a grant from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. The technical assistance is being funded by the state Department of Commerce and the Center for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Registration has opened for Our Valley Our Future’s Industrial Symbiosis Summit on September 17th at OurValleyOurFuture.org

The cost is $10 per person and includes a catered lunch.