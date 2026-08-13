Chelan County has announced an investigation into a data breach this spring involved personal information of some individuals

In a notice posted to its website, the county says suspicious activity and a breach of the Chelan County computer network systems were detected on May 24th. A forensic investigation has determined that sensitive personal data was accessed without authorization.

The personal information may include individuals’ names and other sensitive information such as full or partial Social Security, driver’s license, passport, Washington identification card, and student or military identification numbers; financial account or payment card information; birthdates; health insurance or medical information; and username/email address and access credentials.

What Should Chelan County Patrons Do Next?

The county is urging individuals to remain vigilant for possible identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity or errors. Suspicious activity should be promptly reported.

The county is advising that members of the public are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com . Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus to request a free copy of their credit report.

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ experian.com/help/ transunion.com/data-breach-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-799-5355 Equifax Fraud Alert,

P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert,

P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion,

P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze,

P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze,

P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion,

P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Visit the Chelan County Website for more information on the data event