The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is deploying a new technology to combat a growing problem due to a proliferation in the public use of drones

Chief Ryan Moody says the CCSO is implementing the use of technology that can locate nearby drones and other data, including information on the operator and where the drone took off.

The CCSO drone team will deploy the Dronetag RIDER system with its own department drones. The portable device provides real-time detection and tracking of drones operating nearby and can also provide flight path, speed, and heading information. The data is logged and could be used in the event of an investigation.

DroneTag device shown on company website DroneTag device shown on company website

Dronetag RIDER device shows the location of nearby drones. Image from the company website Dronetag RIDER device shows the location of nearby drones. Image from the company website

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In a news release, the CCSO said unauthorized or suspicious drone activity is an emerging public-safety concern, particularly during large gatherings like parades, sporting events, festivals, and community celebrations.

The Dronetag RIDER into is also seen as a tool for event security planning and could enhance CCSO’s ability to respond to potentially suspicious activity before it develops into a greater threat, according to Moody

“As law enforcement continues to face new challenges in the modern age, we have a responsibility to evaluate technology that can make our communities safer. The Dronetag RIDER gives our personnel another resource to help maintain awareness and make informed decisions while providing professional service to the community.”

The unauthorized use of drones has been reported as a problem at large wildfires burning in the region and in violation of temporary flight restrictions. TFRs are implemented to ban drone flights on major fires for the safety of pilots. Firefighting aircraft have been forced to suspend water and retardant drops on large fires because of the danger from unauthorized use of drones. TFR violations can also carry severe criminal and civil penalties.