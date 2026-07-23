Chelan County is seeking two new members to serve three-year terms on the county's Board of Equalization.

The board's primary responsibility is to hear appeals from property owners who dispute the assessed value of their property for tax purposes.

Applicants must live in either District 2 or District 3 of Chelan County. Board members are appointed by the Chelan County Board of Commissioners and are compensated for each meeting they attend.

The board holds hearings annually. This year, hearings are expected to take place during the fall or winter over a period of two to three months. All hearings are held at the Chelan County Administration Building in Wenatchee.

Potential board members must be Chelan County residents and complete an online training seminar through the Washington State Department of Revenue within a year of appointment.

Applicants should also have experience in at least one of several areas, including finance, accounting, real estate valuation, administrative law, property tax administration, mediation, construction or land use.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Applicants can email their applications to boe@co.chelan.wa.us or mail them to the Board of Equalization at 400 Douglas St., Suite 201, Wenatchee, Washington, 98801.

More information about the position and district boundaries is available through the Chelan County website.