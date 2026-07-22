A Wenatchee man accused of shooting his domestic partner and another man faces a murder charge after one of the victims died in the hospital Monday.

The Chelan County Prosecutor's Office confirmed 29-year-old Marcos Gaspar-Bernal is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Wenatchee police responded to a gunshot call at 10:54 p.m. July 11 to the 1600 block of South Mission Street in Wenatchee. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground with gunshot wounds beside a vehicle parked inside a carport. Police found 36-year-old Steven Mejia in the passenger seat.

Mejia suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and face and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he underwent emergency surgery, but died Monday.

Gaspar-Bernal allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, but police arrested him on July 12 at his place of work in Wenatchee.

Mejia's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial expenses.