The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued LEVEL 2 and LEVEL 1 fire evacuation ALERTS for the Stemilt Creek area.

The affected area is Stemilt Creek Rd, Stemilt Creek Loop, and all side roads Clear Lake, Lilly Lake. Residents are advised to prepare to leave.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for Stemilt Loop Road from Pinedale Road to Edgemont Drive. Stemilt Creek road from 6254 Stemilt Creek Road to Stemilt Hill Road and all side roads

LEVEL 1 Advisory (green) LEVEL 2 notice (yellow) Watch Duty LEVEL 1 Advisory (green) LEVEL 2 notice (yellow) Watch Duty

The fire was approximately 30 acres in size as of 2pm

A strike team and aerial support have been requested. A fixed-wing aircraft scooper and a helicopter are assigned to the fire

Please monitor this post and Chelan County Emergency Management's Facebook or the Chelan County Incident Map for updates.