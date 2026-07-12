Brush Fire Threatens Homes, Closes US97 Near Chelan WalMart
A fast-moving third alarm grass fire has spread near WalMart in Chelan, prompting LEVEL 3 GO NOW and LEVEL 2 GET SET evacuation orders Sunday afternoon
Several homes are threatened, and US Hwy 97 and local roads are closed in the immediate vicinity.
The fire is estimated at 40 acres with 0% containment as of 3:30pm, as posted on the WATCH Duty app
The LEVEL 3 evacuation is ordered for Willmorth Drive and expanded to include Columbia View Road and Atkins Heights Lane
An evacuation center with information and resources is opening at the United Methodist Church at 206 Eerson Street in Chelan. The location may transition into an actual emergency shelter with food and a place to sleep if necessary
Two helicopters and DNR crews have been requested, according to the Watch Duty app
The Transfer Fire is in the 600 block of Willmorth Drive and was reported about 1pm
This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.