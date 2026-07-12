A fast-moving third alarm grass fire has spread near WalMart in Chelan, prompting LEVEL 3 GO NOW and LEVEL 2 GET SET evacuation orders Sunday afternoon Several homes are threatened, and US Hwy 97 and local roads are closed in the immediate vicinity. The fire is estimated at 40 acres with 0% containment as of 3:30pm, as posted on the WATCH Duty app

The LEVEL 3 evacuation is ordered for Willmorth Drive and expanded to include Columbia View Road and Atkins Heights Lane

Revised LEVEL 3 (red) & LEVEL 2 (green) Watch Duty app Revised LEVEL 3 (red) & LEVEL 2 (green) Watch Duty app

An evacuation center with information and resources is opening at the United Methodist Church at 206 Eerson Street in Chelan. The location may transition into an actual emergency shelter with food and a place to sleep if necessary

Transfer Fire in Chelan Image: Watch Duty app Transfer Fire in Chelan Image: Watch Duty app

Two helicopters and DNR crews have been requested, according to the Watch Duty app

The Transfer Fire is in the 600 block of Willmorth Drive and was reported about 1pm

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.