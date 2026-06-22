500-Acre Brushfire Closes U.S. Hwy 2 & SR-17 Near Coulee City

U.S. Highway 2 is fully open this morning after being partially closed due to a wildfire in Grant County on Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the Garred Road Fire sparked at around 6 p.m. near Coulee City and quickly prompted several miles of U.S. 2 to shutdown west of its junction with State Route 17.

It took crews about two hours to fully corral the blaze and the highway was re-opened by around 9 p.m.

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The fire blackened approximately 500 acres before being stamped out and also closed a portion of State Route 17 between Dry Falls and Sims Corner for several hours.

No evacuations were issued; no structures damaged or destroyed; and no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.