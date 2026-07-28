A man has injuries after being run over by a Grant PUD maintenance truck near Moses Lake on Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the 61-year-old was lying under a tarp on a service road which parallels State Route 17 between Randolph Road Northeast and Road G Northeast when the incident occurred.

Investigators say the truck operator was spraying for weeds at the time and noticed the tarp but assumed it was simply wind-blown trash that had become strewn on the roadway, which is reportedly commonplace in the area.

Upon driving over the tarp, deputies say the truck operator felt a bump and heard someone cry out in pain, prior to stopping to discover the injured man.

Sheriff's officials say the man sustained unspecified injuries in the accident and was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, tells KPQ News the man is believed to be a transient who was sheltering under the tarp when the incident occurred.

Foreman added the injured man's current medical status and prognosis were not currently available.