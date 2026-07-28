Motorcyclist Injured, Cited For Unsafe Pass In Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Blewett Pass

A motorcyclist has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about four miles south of Peshastin when 69-year-old Gregory A. Kennedy of Manson attempted to pass a pickup truck that was making a left-hand turn onto Campbell Road and the two vehicle's collided.

Kennedy sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

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The driver of the pickup and his three passengers, including a 7-year-old child, were all uninjured in the accident.

Troopers say Kennedy caused the crash and was cited for making an unsafe pass.

It's not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the incident, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.