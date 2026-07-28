Motorcyclist Injured, Cited For Unsafe Pass In Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Blewett Pass

Motorcyclist Injured, Cited For Unsafe Pass In Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Blewett Pass

photo credit: Pexels

A motorcyclist has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about four miles south of Peshastin when 69-year-old Gregory A. Kennedy of Manson attempted to pass a pickup truck that was making a left-hand turn onto Campbell Road and the two vehicle's collided.

Kennedy sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

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The driver of the pickup and his three passengers, including a 7-year-old child, were all uninjured in the accident.

Troopers say Kennedy caused the crash and was cited for making an unsafe pass.

It's not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the incident, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.

America's Worst States for Motorcycle Safety

Easton & Easton Law Offices ranked the most dangerous states for motorcyclists in 2025 using crash data from NHTSA and IIHS. Factors included fatal crash rates, deaths per 10,000 bikes, and impaired driving. Each factor was weighted, normalized, and totaled for a final score, with higher scores meaning greater danger for riders. For EastonLawOffices.com's full methodology and additional insights, see the link in America's Worst State for Motorcycle Safety.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

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