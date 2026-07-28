Okanogan County Jail Inmate Dies While In Custody

An inmate at the Okanogan County Jail has died while in custody.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside a housing unit at the facility at 8:23 a.m. on Friday, July 24.

Sheriff's officials say corrections deputies immediately began life-saving measures and continued their efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.

Despite attempting to revive the inmate for over 40 minutes, all efforts to do so proved unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:04 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the name or any other identifying information about the decedent, nor what is suspected to have possibly caused their death.

The inmate's exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Okanogan County Coroner's Office, which is conducting an investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol.