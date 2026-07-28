Body Of Woman Found Near San Diego ID’d As Former Central Washington University Soccer Player

Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in the coastal waters off San Diego last week as a former Central Washington University (CWU) soccer player.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says 26-year-old Bryn Waite was discovered floating in the Pacific Ocean near La Jolla Shores Beach on July 22.

Waite was reportedly pulled to shore by lifeguards but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Waite was originally from Anchorage, Ala. and had recently moved to San Diego to get married.

She played Division II women's soccer at CWU as a defender during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Officials have not indicated Waite's exact cause and manner of death.