Little Giant Fire Now 22,000+ Acres, Over 450 Structures Remain Threatened Near Lake Wenatchee

A fire that sparked on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest nearly two weeks ago is now causing elevated concerns for those who live in the rural parts of Chelan County where it's steadily becoming more active.

The Little Giant Fire was kindled by a lightning strike on July 15 and has since grown to an estimated size of 22,296 acres with 0% containment as of Monday (July 27) morning.

The fire is burning about 25 miles northwest of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, where a Level 3 Evacuation Notice remains in effect for residents in the Trinity area, while a Level 2 notice continues for those from Chikamin Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 6210) to Twin Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6209). And a Level 1 Fire Advisory is also in effect for residents on Twin Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6209) to Alder Creek Road (Forest Service Road 6208).

After smoldering for several days once it sparked, the fire became especially active over the past week under very warm and windy weather within the fire zone.

Over the weekend, the blaze has been particularly active on its northeastern and southern flanks, where it is moving quickly towards Garland Peak and Rampart Mountain, and further along within the Chiwawa River Valley.

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The fire's southern edges remain a major priority for crews, who are working assiduously to protect structures and create containment barriers and defensible spaces around homes and other assets in the area.

Heavy equipment is also being utilized in establishing a community protection line at Big Meadow Creek to Twin Lakes and Chiwawa Ridge.

All firefighting efforts are currently being managed by California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 with a total of 190 personnel assigned.

Although no structures have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, officials say 452 are currently being threatened by the flames.

Another fire in the nearby vicinity, the Dirtyface Fire, now has a containment line established around its entire perimeter, as crews continue their patrols for hot spots and other points of potential concern.

Officials are hopeful that milder weather and calmer winds to begin the week will assist them in their efforts to finally garner at least a modicum of official containment over the blaze.