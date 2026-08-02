Little Giant Fire Blows Embers Across Lake Chelan, Creating Spot Fire Northwest Of Manson & New Evacuations

As the 38,000-acre Little Giant Fire made a rapid advance towards the south side of Lake Chelan over the weekend, it also sparked a new blaze on the lake's northern shores.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph tossed red-hot embers from the primary fire zone which ignited the new start northwest of Manson late Saturday afternoon.

The spot fire quickly prompted a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for residents and recreationists from Deer Point Campground to Safety Harbor Campground, as well as a Level 2 Evacuation Notice from Deer Point Campground to Mitchell Creek Campground, and a Level 1 Fire Advisory from Mitchell Creek Campground to a mile east of the terminus of Emerson Acres Road.

The evacuations include all campgrounds and recreational sites, as well as any and all seasonal and permanent residences.

Marine Unit deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office were active on the lake Sunday providing evacuation instructions for recreationists and residents in the area and warning boaters about the hazards presented by the fire.

The affected area is quite remote and only about a dozen structures are currently being threatened, but authorities are concerned about the fire's potential to spread south towards more populated areas.

Currently, the blaze is approximately 15-20 miles from the town of Manson, where smoke impacts from the blaze are already being felt. Officials have not yet confirmed if the fire is being considered part of the Little Giant Fire nor what its individual acreage estimate might be at this time.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that hot shot crews will be deployed tomorrow (Monday, Aug. 3) to work on direct mitigation strategies, but didn't note if any aerial suppression resources have yet been or would soon be working to try and halt the fire's spread.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.