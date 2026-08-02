Man Arrested After Leading Police On Dangerous High-Speed Pursuit In Wenatchee

A man is facing a long list of charges after police in Chelan County say he led them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through the Wenatchee Valley late last week.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it unfolded at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, when several citizens called 9-1-1 to report a pickup truck being driven erratically and that nearly struck several pedestrians on U.S. Highways 2 & 97 near 9th Street Northeast.

Deputies soon located the vehicle and clocked it doing 106 mph in a 60 mph zone, after which, they attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

A pursuit ensued which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as deputies say they observed the suspect running multiple stop lights and narrowly avoiding numerous collisions with other motorists.

After coordinating support from the Washington State Patrol and Wenatchee Police Department, spike strips were successfully deployed, but the suspect continued driving on four flattened tires in heavy traffic, again narrowly avoiding several collisions and almost striking pedestrians.

Eventually, a deputy successfully performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver on the suspect's vehicle and ended the chase near the intersection of North Wenatchee Avenue and Maiden Lane.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 20-year-old Jonathan Sanchez-Morales, was arrested without further incident and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and underage DUI, with additional charges currently under review.

Following his arrest, Sheriff's officials say Sanchez-Morales told deputies he fled from them because he knew he was intoxicated and also under the influence of narcotics and was attempting to avoid being arrested.