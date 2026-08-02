Florida Man Facing Charges In Fatal Crash Near Snoqualmie Pass

One person is dead and another has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate-90 about 13 miles west of Easton, when an eastbound pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Rodger A. Grimes of Palm Bay, Fla. struck another eastbound pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Marius Pop of Kirkland.

The impact caused Grimes' vehicle to go off the roadway and roll, killing its lone passenger and injuring Grimes, who was airlifted to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue for treatment.

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Pop, and his three passengers, 45-year-old Violeta Pop, 16-year-old Sara A. Pop, and 12-year-old Cynthia Pop - all of Kirkland, were uninjured in the incident.

Troopers say charges are pending against Grimes for causing the crash, but did not specify what actions he is believed to have taken to result in their conclusion.

The wreck snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of the freeway for a number of hours and remains under investigation.