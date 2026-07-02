Wildfire Near Lake Chelan Torches 400 Acres, Prompts Dozens To Evacuate

Residents in the Lake Chelan area are no longer on high-alert this morning, after a wildfire threatened homes and forced evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze sparked near Henderson Road at around 1:45 p.m. and was fanned by brisk winds which rapidly spread the flames and prompted Level 3 evacuation notices for homes on Henderson, Old Burn, and Union Valley Roads.

Get our free mobile app

Level 2 notices were also issued for dozens of other homes in the area, but crews managed to quickly gain the upper hand on the fire by early evening, and all evacuations have since been lowered to a Level 1 Fire Advisory.

Scores of boaters on Lake Chelan were also impacted by the blaze, as they were ordered to move so that scooper aircraft could make draws from the lake to fight the flames.

Officials say the fire blackened about 400 acres before being brought under control and its cause is currently unknown and under investigation.