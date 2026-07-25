State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the wind-driven Pearl Hill Fire located in Douglas County, near Bridgeport.

Douglas County Fire District 3. responded to the fire after it was reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. This fire is estimated at 1,500 to 1,800 acres and growing with 0% containment. The fire is hitting the river on the north end of the fire, according to air attack crews via the Watch Duty app. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

At approximately 1:45 PM, fire was reported near Rd J NE and Rd 28 NE in the Pearl Hill area near Bridgeport. The fire is being driven to the north/northeast by high winds. The cause is under investigation.

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Level (GET SET) evacuations are in effect for Rd 28 NE from Rd J NE to Rd Q NE (Fielder Rd); and every road to the north of this section, to include 2 Rd L NE (Chalk Hills Rd), Rd 30 NE, Rd K NE, Rd M NE, Lone Pine Lake, Judson Lake, and Dudley Lake areas. Also included is Brandt's Landing.

The public is advised to not hamper air resources with rotor and fixed-wing aircraft working on the Columbia River.