State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the wind-driven Pearl Hill fire located in Douglas County, near Bridgeport.

The fire grew Saturday and overnight from approximately 1,500 acres to 5,927 acres on Sunday morning with 0% containment

The most recent evacuation alerts were at a LEVEL 2 "Be ready to leave" status in the following areas.

Rd 28 NE from Rd J NE to Rd Q NE (Fielder Rd); and every road to the north of this section, to include Rd L NE (Chalk Hills Rd), Rd 30 NE, Rd K NE, Rd M NE, Lone Pine Lake, Judson Lake, and Dudley Lake areas. Also included is Brandt's Landing.

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Douglas County Fire District 3. responded to the fire initially on Saturday afternoon after it was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Road 27 NE. By 1:45 PM, fire was reported near Rd J NE and Rd 28 NE in the Pearl Hill area near Bridgeport. The fire was driven to the north/northeast by high winds. Fire was approaching the Columbia River on the north end of the fire, according to air attack crews via the Watch Duty app.

It is burning grass and brush and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. The cause is under investigation.

The public is urged to not hamper any air operations on the Columbia River and the area is restricted to the use of drones, which can immediately halt air operations for safety reasons.