Pearl Hill Fire Enlarges To Nearly 8,500 Acres, Hundreds Still On Level 2 Evacuations Near Bridgeport

A wildfire in Northern Douglas County continues to blacken the landscape with no official containment.

The Pearl Hill Fire (2026) reportedly sparked at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 in the 1000 block of Road 27 Northeast about 10 miles southeast of Bridgeport.

The blaze has moved quickly through dry grass and sagebrush and was fanned by gusty winds over the weekend, spreading to an estimated size of 8,491 acres as of Monday (July 27) morning.

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice has been issued for residents on Road 28 Northeast from Roads J Northeast to Q Northeast (Fielder Road), as well as all roads to the north, including Roads K Northeast; L Northeast (Chalk Road); M Northeast; and 30 Northeast, as well as the areas of Brandt's Landing, and Dudley, Judson, and Lone Pine Lakes.

State mobilization was ordered for the fire only hours after it broke out and additional firefighting resources have been utilizing aerial suppression measures to make direct attacks on the flames, while crews on the ground remain active establishing containment lines.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille says the fire is burning in a challenging area to access.

"It's burning in some pretty rugged terrain," says Caille. "It's bordering the south side of the Columbia River just across from the Colville Indian Reservation. It's an area with steep hillsides and a lot of rocks in an area that's only accessible by dozer."

Fire managers say there is a chance the flames will spread to the east if containment lines fail, but they're hopeful that milder weather with calm winds to start the week will assist in slowing the blaze so that some level of containment can soon be achieved.

Thus far, no structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.