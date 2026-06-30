The regional emergency dispatch agency RiverCom 911 is reminding residents and visitors that personal fireworks are not permitted in Chelan and Douglas Counties with the exception of Rock Island city limits.

Fireworks are prohibited in the region because of the extreme fire danger the region regularly experiences during summer months.

RiverCom officials are also asking for the public's help during the 4th of July weekend to keep the 911 lines open for emergencies and those in critical need of emergency services.

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The RiverCom 911 emergency dispatch center can be inundated with calls for service.

In recent years and since the restrictions on the use of personal fireworks were implemented, RiverCom 911 has received a substantial number of 911 calls regarding complaints on the use of fireworks. The increase in calls is on top of typical call volume for emergency response. The increase has, at times, overwhelmed RiverCom 911 emergency phone lines and the capabilities of emergency dispatchers.

How Can You Help RiverCom 911 Dispatchers?

RiverCom 911 is encouraging calls to 911 to report dangerous fireworks activity, explosions, hazardous debris, fires, or other disturbances impacting public safety.

The public should determine if an incident is of an actual emergency before calling 911.

If the report is for a non-emergency, RiverCom 911 is urging the public to use the RiverCom business/non-emergency line (509) 663-9911 and to not dial 911.

RiverCom has an established automated assist program known as Ava, which answers RiverCom's business line and non-emergency calls and will take a caller's information, respond if there is an actual emergency, and route the call accordingly so emergency agencies can respond appropriately.

All emergency calls to RivrCom 911 are handled by actual dispatchers.