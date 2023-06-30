5 Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe During LOUD Fireworks in WA

Every year pet owners have to deal with fireworks disrupting their pets on July 4th.

The number one rule -Don't freak out. Stay calm.

Keep your pets in a quiet room during fireworks displays. You may want to ride out the time with them with special treats and soothing music or items your pets enjoy. It's great to have background noise to cancel out the loud sounding fireworks.

Some pets may need a chill-pill.

Talk with your veterinarian about products and medications that can help them with the stress. Be sure to get the pet meds BEFORE the fireworks. A friend recently posted on Facebook that she uses a calming aid for her two pups.

Keep your pets comfortably cool.

Temperatures are HOT. If your pets are outside, please make sure they have plenty of water and shade. The festivities can be distracting. If you can keep your pets inside, please do.

Keep the parties, alcohol and excess foods away from your pets.

BBQ's and parties are great for us, but can be problematic for our pets. As a pet owner, I was lucky to have a dog who wasn't afraid of any loud noise. It was just the opposite. My dog LOVED people, parties, and traffic. He would actually the loud, colorful, dangerous fireworks.

ID your pet with a collar tag or microchip your pet.

Should your pet escape and get lost during the fireworks, it's the best way for your pet to be identified. Of course, microchipping is only effective if your details are up-to-date. An easy way to identify your pet is with a collar and identification tag. It's helpful to have the pet's name, your name, address, and phone number on the tag.

