Fireworks Suspected in Blaze that Torched E. Wenatchee Outbuilding, Vehicle

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the blaze was called in around 3:45 by one of the department's own brethren.

"The fire marshal actually drove by the location and spotted a structure on fire. It was a dethatched building being used as a garage."

Crews knocked down the flames within minutes but not before the metal outbuilding sustained heavy damage, along with a portable carport and a vehicle.

McKellar says the cause of the fire is suspected to be an unusual one for this time of the year.

"Apparently the building's owner had set off some fireworks at the location which might have been the cause of the fire. The fire marshal will investigate to see if that's in fact the case."

McKellar adds if fireworks are determined to be the official cause of the blaze, the property owner could be facing a citation.

No other structures were damaged by the fire and no injuries were reported.