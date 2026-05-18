Fire crews in Wenatchee responded to a hotel room fire early Saturday morning after the resident reportedly disabled fire detection equipment.

Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Hotel Alarm

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Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to a commercial fire alarm at a hotel room in the Red Lion Hotel in the 1200 block of N. Wenatchee Avenue.

Crews Discover Bathroom Fire Inside Hotel Room

Firefighters found smoke coming from a hotel room and discovered flames inside the bathroom.

Resident Allegedly Disabled Fire Detection Equipment

Crews confined the flames to the bathroom, and the occupant of the room was not in the room at the time. Brett said the occupant admitted he disabled the fire detector, and the method that he used ignited and caught other contents of the bathroom on fire.

No Injuries Reported in Wenatchee Hotel Fire

No injuries or additional hotel damage were reported.