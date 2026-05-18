A six-acre brush fire in East Wenatchee along State Route 28 triggered a two-alarm response Sunday evening.

Two-Alarm Fire Response Near State Route 28

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The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. to where 3rd Street connects along the river.

Fire Spread Toward Hydro Park

Fire Chief Brian Brett said crews arrived to find the fire burning south towards Hydro Park.

Crews Contained Blaze After Two-Hour Battle

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Mutual aid responded to the blaze and knocked it down in approximately two hours. Crews remained on scene until approximately midnight for continued mop-up.

Investigators Examine Cause of East Wenatchee Fire

Brett said the fire is human-caused and the fire department is working with law enforcement to investigate the fire.

Investigators say the fire has been referred to the Arson Alarm Foundation, which may award up to $10,000 for pertinent information in the investigation of the blaze.