A warehouse fire in Malaga is being investigated for arson after surveillance footage reportedly caught a person pouring an accelerant on the building before the blaze.

Warehouse Fire Reported Near Goose Rock Lane

READ MORE: Firefighters Contain Early Morning Hotel Room Fire in Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Goose Rock Lane just before midnight on Friday and found the exterior of the building on fire.

Crews Quickly Contained Exterior Building Fire

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Crews extinguished the flames within minutes of arriving.

Surveillance Footage Reportedly Captured Suspect

Chief Brian Brett said surveillance footage caught a suspect setting fire to the building and fleeing the scene.

Reward Possible Through Arson Alarm Foundation

Brett said investigators forwarded the surveillance video to the Arson Alarm Foundation, which may offer up to $10,000 for information that assists the investigation.

There were no injuries reported, and crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings or infrastructure.

Chelan County Fire Marshal Leading Investigation

The Chelan County Fire Marshal's office is handling the investigation.