Wenatchee Fire Chief Brian Brett Named State Fire Chief of the Year

Wenatchee Fire Chief Brian Brett Named State Fire Chief of the Year

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett is the Dan Packer Fire Chief of the Year.

Washington Fire Chiefs Honor Brian Brett

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Brett was honored with the award on Wednesday night at the Washington State Fire Chiefs annual banquet. He was nominated multiple times by his peers.

"I'm super grateful and flattered to be recognized by my fire chief peers around the state. Credit goes to all the team members at the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department," Brett said. "It's just been a wonderful career journey."

Award Recognizes Leadership in Fire Service

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Dan Packer was the Fire Chief of East Pierce Fire & Rescue and a former president of the Washington State Fire Chiefs. He died in the line of duty in July 2008 while battling a wildfire in northern California. The award recognizes outstanding leadership, dedication to fire service, and commitment to the communities served.

Brett Credits Mentors Across Washington

Brett credited several mentors from around the state for helping shape his career in the fire service. He mentioned retired Chief of Thurston County Fire District #3 Steve Brooks, who is now the executive director of the Washington Fire Chiefs Association.

rett also thanked Deputy Fire Chief of Seattle Fire Department Stewart Rose for teaching him about fighting structure fires, and Chief Stan Cook of the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

"I could go on and on, so many people have invested in me to get better," Brett said.

Award Comes Ahead of Planned Retirement

The award comes as Brett prepares to retire from fire service on Nov. 20.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Categories: KPQ News

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