Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Wenatchee Monday morning.

Fire Breaks Out on Perry Street

READ MORE: Brush Fire Near Hydro Park Produces Visible Smoke in Wenatchee Valley

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett said it happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Perry Street in Wenatchee. Crews arrived to find flames spreading into the attic of a single-wide mobile home.

Crews Stop Flames From Spreading

Firefighters contained the blaze within 25 minutes and stayed on scene until approximately 9:30 a.m. Brett said the fire damaged roughly 25% of the home, and the home can likely be repaired.

Residents and Dog Escape Safely

Three occupants and a dog were able to evacuate safely without injuries.

Investigators Looking Into Cause

Brett said the fire appears to have originated near an electrical outlet and spread up the walls, but the official cause is under investigation.