A report of a structure fire in Wenatchee drew a 3rd alarm response for Wenatchee Valley firefighters on Saturday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews were stretched thin while battling the 21-acre Stemilt Creek fire, with calls for all available manpower, according to Andy Davidson, deputy chief of operations for Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

Nearly all staff from the department's eight stations were on the 2nd-alarm Stemilt Creek Fire response at the time, but crews from one station were held in reserve for just this situation, and another crew on overtime and a brush rig crew were able to respond to the house fire.

The fire in the 600 block of Orondo Avenue occurred in the basement bedroom of a residence. Davidson said the basement door was shut, which helped contain smoke and fire to the basement area. The exterior of the house appeared unscathed.

There were several residents in the home, but all were accounted for. Only one injury was reported to an occupant who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but two dogs perished and a third pet dog received treatment from a veterinarian, according to Davisdon.

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Davidson credited the quick response to the Stemilt Creek brushfire from DNR and air support for halting progress on the blaze, which included four helicopters and two scoopers.