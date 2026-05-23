Firefighters responded to a structure fire late Friday night in south Wenatchee, destroying the abandoned building and causing it to collapse.

Firefighters Find House Fully Engulfed

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Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Webley told NewsRadio 560 KPQ firefighters were dispatched at 11:18 p.m. and arrived to find a derelict house in the 400 block of S. Chelan Ave. completely engulfed.

Webley said that crews quickly shifted into a defensive strategy.

Neighboring Home Sustains Minor Damage

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A neighboring home was threatened and partially damaged by the fire, but both adult occupants evacuated and were uninjured.

Officials Call Fire Suspicious

Webley said he confirmed with Chelan PUD that electric service to the building was disconnected. He also noted firefighters received unconfirmed reports of homeless activity at the property.

“All the windows and doors were boarded up,” Webley said. “Obviously, it’s a suspicious fire.”

Road Closure and Extended Cleanup Effort

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Crews used a ladder truck and multiple fire apparatus to contain the blaze. Because the structure included a basement, firefighters remained on scene clearing debris and extinguishing hotspots.

The fire forced S. Chelan Ave. to close between Yakima St. and Spokane St.

While there were no injuries, a cat from the neighboring house remains missing.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation. This story may be updated with additional information.