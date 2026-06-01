Brush Fire Near Hydro Park Sends Smoke Across Wenatchee Valley
Firefighters in Wenatchee responded to a brush fire Sunday morning.
Fire Reported Near Hydro Park
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Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett said it happened at approximately 11 a.m. on 3rd Street NE near Hydro Park. Crews arrived to find brush burning, producing highly visible smoke throughout the Wenatchee Valley.
Smoke Visible Across Wenatchee Valley
Brett says it took approximately 30 minutes to contain the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
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Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell