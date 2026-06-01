Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon on the Wenatchee Valley College Campus.

Fire Reported at Former Dormitory

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Fire Chief Brian Brett said it happened at the old dormitories that are currently unoccupied in the 1500 block of 9th Street in Wenatchee. Crews responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke showing from the second floor.

Investigators Examining Building Access

Brett added that the building was still connected to electrical service, and investigators are determining whether it had been entered before the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.