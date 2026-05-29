Thursday night thunderstorms sparked a three-acre fire along U.S. Highway 97A.

Fire Breaks Out Along Highway 97A

READ MORE: Riverview Fire Burns Over 30 Acres Overnight

Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at approximately 10:15 p.m and found a wind-driven vegetation fire spreading up slope with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.

Rain and Hail Slow Fire Growth

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Fire crews monitored the blaze, but heavy rain and hail quickly tempered the flames.

Crews were released at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Agencies Assist Fire Response

Officials say they do not yet know the extent of the unknown damage, but thanked Chelan County Fire District #5 and Chelan Fire District #4 for their assistance.